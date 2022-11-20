UFC - Best of the Beast

Not Available

UFC Fight Pass, the UFC’s digital network, recently added “Brock Lesnar: Best of the Beast” to its Fight Collection library. The curated collection features 20 different Lesnar-related videos, including his UFC bouts with Shane Carwin, Randy Couture, Heath Herring, Frank Mir, Alistair Overeem and Cain Velasquez, as well as the various “Countdown” series that focused on the former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE superstar. Additionally, professional wrestling legends “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jim Ross are featured in new interviews centered on Lesnar and what made him a superstar and the worlds of cagefighting and sporting entertainment.