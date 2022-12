Not Available

UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 5 or UFC Fight Night 147) was a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship held on March 16, 2019 at The O2 Arena in London, England. 170 lbs.: Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal 170 lbs.: Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson 205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes 135 lbs.: Jose Quinonez vs. Nathaniel Wood 170 lbs.: Danny Roberts vs. Claudio Silva