Not Available

Main Card Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa ON Canada Lightweight bout: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone | Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou | Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos | Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili | Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak | Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez