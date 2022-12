Not Available

UFC Fight Night 51: Bigfoot vs. Arlovski (also known as UFC Fight Night 51) was a mixed martial arts event held on September 13, 2014 at Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasília, Brazil. Main Card (Fight Pass, 8 PM ET) Antonio Silva vs. Andrei Arlovski Gleison Tibau vs. Piotr Hallmann Leonardo Santos vs. Efrain Escudero Sergio Moraes vs. Wendell Oliveira Iuri Alcantara vs. Russell Doane Jessica Andrade vs. Larissa Pacheco Preliminary Card (Fight Pass, 5:45 PM ET) Godofredo Pepey vs. Dashon Johnson Igor Araujo vs. George Sullivan Francisco Trinaldo vs. Leandro Silva Paulo Thiago vs. Sean Spencer Rani Yahya vs. Johnny Bedford