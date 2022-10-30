UFC Fight Night: Condit vs. Kampmann 2

Not Available

The main event will be a rematch between Martin Kampmann and former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion and former WEC Welterweight Champion Carlos Condit.In their first encounter at UFC Fight Night 18 in 2009, Kampmann defeated Condit (who was making his promotional debut) via split decision. A bout between promotional newcomers Nandor Guelmino and Derrick Lewis was briefly linked to this event. However, Lewis was forced out of the bout with an injury and Guelmino was removed from the card and scheduled for a later bout at UFC 165. Paulo Thiago was expected to face Kelvin Gastelum at the event. However, Thiago pulled out of the bout citing a knee injury and was replaced by Brian Melancon. Sarah Kaufman was expected to face Sara McMann at the event. However, McMann pulled out of the bout for undisclosed personal reasons.As a result, Kaufmann was pulled from the event as well.