UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs. Cruz

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, January 17, 2016, as T.J. Dillashaw defends his bantamweight title against former champion Dominick Cruz in the main event. In the co-headliner, Roufusport star Anthony Pettis squares off with two-time Bellator MMA champion Eddie Alvarez in a pivotal battle at 155 pounds. Meanwhile, a heavyweight clash pitting Travis Browne against Matt Mitrione and a lightweight tilt pairing “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 9 winner Ross Pearson with Francisco Trinaldo fills out the main card. Welterweight veterans Patrick Cote and Ben Saunders will lock horns to highlight the undercard, along with a showdown between flashy lightweight strikers Paul Felder and Daron Cruickshank.