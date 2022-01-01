Not Available

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira (also known as UFC Fight Night 74) was a mixed martial arts event held on August 23, 2015 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The event was headlined by a featherweight bout between rising stars Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. Neil Magny replaced Rick Story to face Erick Silva in a welterweight bout. There was another welterweight bout between Josh Burkman and Patrick Cote and two lightweight bouts featuring Chad Laprise against Francisco Trinaldo and Olivier Aubin-Mercier against Tony Sims. A women's strawweight fight between Valerie Letourneau and Maryna Moroz also took place in the event.