UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Bigfoot (also known as UFC Fight Night 33) is an upcoming mixed martial arts event to be held on December 6, 2013 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Due to the extreme difference in time zones, the event will air live in North America during prime time hours on December 6. The event will be the first that the UFC has hosted in Brisbane. The card is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Mark Hunt and Antonio Silva.