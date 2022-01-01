Not Available

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik (also known as UFC Fight Night 174, UFC on ESPN+ 32 and UFC Vegas 6) was a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on August 8, 2020 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik; Heavyweight. Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman; Middleweight. Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart; Middleweight. Yana Kunitskaya vs. Ketlen Vieira; Women's bantamweight. Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman; Lightweight.