UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Shields

The event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Demian Maia and Jake Shields, with the main card broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Rony Jason was expected to face Jeremy Stephens at this event. However, Jason and Stephens both pulled out due to injuries and the bout was rescheduled for UFC Fight Night 32. Rodrigo Damm was expected to face Hacran Dias at the event. However, the bout was scrapped just days prior to the event after Damm was sidelined due to a kidney stone attack. Thiago Silva came in 2 lbs over the 206 lbs weight limit and therefore Matt Hamill received 25% of Silva's purse. Their bout took place at a catchweight of 208 lbs.