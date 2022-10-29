UFC Fight Night: Saffiedine vs. Lim

Not Available

This event was the first event the UFC held in Singapore. It was the first Fight Night card that wasn't aired on television in the United States market. Instead, the UFC offered fans based in North America, Australia and New Zealand the option to watch it via a new subscription-based digital network called UFC Fight Pass. The event was expected to be headlined by a welterweight bout between Jake Ellenberger and Tarec Saffiedine. However in late November, Ellenberger pulled out of the bout citing an injury and was replaced by Hyun Gyu Lim. Lim's original opponent, Kiichi Kunimoto instead faced Luiz Dutra. Tatsuya Kawajiri was expected to face Hacran Dias at the event. However, Dias pulled out of the bout citing an injury. Kawajiri instead faced promotional newcomer Sean Soriano.[ UFC newcomer Will Chope was originally scheduled to face fellow newcomer Bekbulat Magomedov on this card. However, Magomedov was removed from the card and replaced by Max Holloway.