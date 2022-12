Not Available

UFC Hits: Volume 1 highlights many of the Ultimate Fighting Championships greatest and most notorious fights from the UFC's early days. See where it all began with clips of the best fights featuring original MMA stars, some who are now in the UFC Hall of Fame, like Don Frye and Randy Couture, Royce Gracie and Kimo, John Hess and Andy Anderson, Tito Ortiz and Guy Mesger. This highlight reel has enough knockouts and submissions to keep any MMA fan entertained.