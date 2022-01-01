Not Available

UFC Live: Jones vs. Matyushenko was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Sunday, August 1, 2010. Originally scheduled to take place at the EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, the UFC was forced to move the event to a different venue due to low ticket sales. On June 14, 2010, the event was moved to San Diego, California to be held at the San Diego Sports Arena. The event was the second UFC event to be broadcast on Versus; the first being UFC Live: Vera vs. Jones.