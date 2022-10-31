UFC Live: Kongo vs Barry

Not Available

Matthew Riddle was expected to face TJ Grant, but was forced from the bout with an injury and replaced by Charlie Brenneman. However, just days before the event Grant was forced from the card due to an unknown illness. Without proper time to find a replacement the bout was scrapped. Anthony Johnson was expected to face Nate Marquardt in the main event, but was forced from the bout with a rotator cuff injury and replaced by Rick Story. However, Nate Marquardt did not receive medical clearance the day of the weigh-ins and therefore pulled out of the main event. Charlie Brenneman, whose earlier bout with TJ Grant was removed from the card, stepped in to fight Rick Story, while the Pat Barry vs. Cheick Kongo fight was promoted to the main event. Dana White subsequently announced that Marquardt would be cut from the UFC due to the seriousness of the failed medical clearance but because of Pennsylvania health privacy laws, White could not disclose the specifics of the case