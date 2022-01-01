UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs Gaethje

Not Available

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Gaethje (also known as UFC on ESPN 2) was a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that was held on March 30, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sodiz Yusuff vs. Sheymon Moraes, featherweight bout; Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Michelle Waterson, women's strawweight bout; Josh Emmett vs. Michael Johnson, featherweight bout; David Branch vs. Jack Hermansson, middleweight bout; Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje, lightweight bout.