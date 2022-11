Not Available

UFC on Fox 10: Henderson vs. Thomson, took place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Thomson, the No. 4 lightweight in the UFC, will battle former champion Benson "Smooth" Henderson. Originally, Thomson was slated to take on Anthony "Showtime" Pettis, but the lightweight champion had to pull out due to a knee injury. Now, Thomson and Henderson will battle for the right to be next in line when Pettis returns to action.