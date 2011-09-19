UFC: Ultimate Matt Hughes

2011

The Most Dominant Welterweight Of All Time, Matt Hughes ruled the UFC's 170-pound weight class with an iron first over two reigns that included victories over Georges St-Pierre, BJ Penn, Royce Gracie, Sean Sherk, Frank Trigg, and Carlos Newton. Now you can relive all of his greatest moments in the Ultimate Matt Hughes DVD collection. From the knockout slam of Newton that began his rule of the division, to the rematch with Trigg that many believe is the greatest mixed martial arts fight ever, and everything in between, this is the definitive chronicle of Hughes' Hall of Fame career.