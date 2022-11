UFN 149 Overeem vs. Oleinik

Not Available

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (also known as UFC Fight Night 149 and UFC on ESPN+ 7) was a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship held on April 20, 2019 at Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Heavyweight Bout (Main Event): Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik Lightweight Bout (Co-Main Event): Islam Makhachev Vs Arman Tsarukyan Heavyweight Bout: Sergey Pavlovich Vs Marcelo Golm Light Heavyweight Bout: Ivan Shtyrkov Vs Devin Clark Women Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modafferi Vs Antonina Shevchenko Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko Vs Alen Amedosk