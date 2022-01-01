UFN 16 - Fight for the Troops

Not Available

UFC: Fight for the Troops, also referred to as UFC Fight Night 16, was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on December 10, 2008 at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The event helped raise money for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, which provides support for severely wounded military personnel and veterans and the families of military personnel lost in service. The event reportedly raised $4 million during its three-hour broadcast. The event was officially announced on September 17, 2008 during UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs. Neer. Brian Stann and Frank Edgar were originally slated to appear on the card, but injuries forced both fighters to withdraw. Razak Al-Hassan replaced Stann, and Jim Miller came in with only three weeks notice as a late replacement for Edgar. The referees assigned for the event were Dan Miragliotta, Donnie Jessup, Al Coley and Mario Yamasaki.