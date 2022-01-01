UFN 17 - Lauzon vs Stephens

Not Available

UFC Fight Night: Lauzon vs. Stephens, also referred to as UFC Fight Night 17 was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on February 7 2009. Originally named UFC Fight Night: Lauzon vs. Franca, Jeremy Stephens stepped up to take on Joe Lauzon after Hermes Franca suffered a torn ACL during training and could no longer participate in this event.Derek Downey replaced Amir Sadollah after he was sidelined with a broken clavicle. Dan Miller replaced Alessio Sakara who pulled out of the bout with a shoulder injury. Matt Veach replaced George Sotiropoulos who suffered a rib injury.