UFN 50 Jacare vs. Mousasi

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Mousasi (also known as UFC Fight Night 50) was a mixed martial arts event held on September 5, 2014 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut. Main card Jacare Souza vs. Gegard Mousasi Alistair Overeem vs. Ben Rothwell Matt Mitrione vs. Derrick Lewis Joe Lauzon vs. Michael Chiesa Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira John Moraga vs. Justin Scoggins Undercard Al Iaquinta vs. Rodrigo Damm Rafael Natal vs. Chris Camozzi Tateki Matsuda vs. Chris Beal Sean Soriano vs. Chas Skelly