UFN 66 Edgar vs Faber

Not Available

The UFC’s first visit to the Philippines on May 16 will have a main event fight fans have wanted to see for years, as former UFC world lightweight champion Frankie Edgar takes on former WEC featherweight champ Urijah Faber in a meeting of two lighter weight class pioneers. In lightweight bouts, Tae Hyun Bang takes on Jon Tuck and Zhang Lipeng faces Kajan Johnson. At 125 pounds, Yao Zhikui battles Nolan Ticman and the Philippines' own Roldan Sangcha-an meets Jon Delos Reyes, and in the welterweight division, Li Jingliang squares off with Roger Zapata.