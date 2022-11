Not Available

UFC Fight Night 88: Almeida vs. Garbrandt is an upcoming mixed martial arts event to be held on May 29, 2016 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Main Card (Fox Sports 1): Bantamweight Thomas Almeida vs. Cody Garbrandt Featherweight Renan Barão vs. Jeremy Stephens Welterweight Tarec Saffiedine vs. Rick Story Middleweight Chris Camozzi vs. Vitor Miranda Welterweight Jorge Masvidal vs. Lorenz Larkin Lightweight Josh Burkman vs. Paul Felder