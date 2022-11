Not Available

UFC Fight Night: Rodríguez vs. Caceres (also known as UFC Fight Night 92) was a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held on August 6, 2016 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah Alex Caceres vs. Yair Rodriguez, Dennis Bermudez vs. Rony Jason, Chris Camozzi vs. Thales Leites, Zak Cummings vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Joseph Gigliotti vs. Trevor Smith, Justine Kish vs. Maryna Moroz