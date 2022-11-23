UFO Chronicles - Alien Arrivals

Not Available

UFO Chronicles is an unprecedented and uncensored film series featuring the top authorities on the UFO enigma. Pilots, Astronauts, Government Officials, Military Officials, Medical Experts, Scientists, Religious Leaders and more reveal, in never before seen interviews, the ramifications of the Alien Presence on planet Earth. Sgt. Clifford Stone spent 22 years in the US Army as part of an elite group that was dispatched to crash sites in order to recover UFO or ET craft, bodies, and artifacts. He maintains that government and military factions have knowledge of intelligent life visiting Earth in craft capable of traveling unfathomable distances, effectively bypassing our current understanding of physics. He stresses that our recovery of these ET craft and artifacts has allowed our government to make staggering scientific gains of great potential benefit to the world and that black projects have continued to keep these important discoveries secret based on motives known only to them.