UFO Chronicles: The Aliens Arrive

UFO Chronicles is an unprecedented and uncensored film series featuring the top authorities on the UFO enigma. Pilots, Astronauts, Government Officials, Military Officials, Medical Experts, Scientists, Religious Leaders and more reveal in never before seen interviews the ramifications of the Alien Presence on planet Earth. The UFO Chronicles collector's series discloses information you were never meant to know. Dr. Michael E. Salla explores the socio political ramifications of extraterrestrial life on planet Earth. Learn about the diversity of alien species currently visiting us, the role of the "greys", the agenda of the industrial military complex, ET technology dissemination and how it affects our daily lives.