UFO Chronicles: The Black Programs

Not Available

UFO Chronicles is an unprecedented and uncensored film series featuring the top authorities on the UFO enigma. Pilots, Astronauts, Government Officials, Military Officials, Medical Experts, Scientists, Religious Leaders and more reveal, in never before seen interviews, the ramifications of the Alien Presence on planet Earth. The UFO Chronicles collector's series discloses information you were never meant to know. Researcher Michael Schratt claims to have had firsthand experience with classified "Black Programs" including former USAF pilots, retired Naval personnel, and aerospace engineers with a former top secret clearance. Explore the ramifications of the Alien Presence on planet Earth.