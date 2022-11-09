UFO CHRONICLES: The Shadow World

Not Available

UFO Chronicles is an unprecedented and uncensored film series featuring the top authorities on the UFO enigma. . Lt. Col. USAF (Ret) Donald M. Ware has witnessed 8 Alien crafts including the fly overs by UFOs over the Capitol building in Washington DC. Mr. Ware is a former F-100 fighter pilot and nuclear engineer who also has served as MUFONs Eastern Regional Director and for 18 years was a Director of the International UFO Congress. Mr. Ware discusses Underground bases, Alien-Human Hybrids, the Atlantis Connection, Bigfoot encounters, and the alien technology now being used by the United States in conjunction with a Shadow World government that is preparing for the upcoming series of Earth changing events we are about to face on a worldwide basis.