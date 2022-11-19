UFO: The Pleiadian Mission - Billy Meier Case

Not Available

Randolph J Winters presents incredible information about the Billy Meier Contacts with Extraterrestrial Light Beings from the Pleiades in this fascinating documentary of what Randy calls a 'Fringe Meeting' sharing notes from his book 'The Pleiadian Mission - A Time of Awareness'.Billy Meier, born February 3, 1937, is a citizen of Switzerland who claims to be a UFO contactee. He is also the source of many controversial UFO photographs, which he states are evidence of his encounters. Meier reports regular contact with extraterrestrials who impart spiritual and philosophical wisdom. He describes the Plejaren (aliens from the Pleiades) as humanoid.