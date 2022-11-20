UFO The World's Greatest Albums: Strangers in the Night

Not Available

Featuring rare previously unreleased footage of UFO in concert, this is the long awaited critical review of the album in the company of UFO founder member, the legendary Pete Way. Featured cuts include a rare promotional film for Only You Can Rock Me. Also included is rare live film of the band performing as a four piece shortly after Michael Schenker joined the band. Never before released on DVD these tracks are included in their entirety as a marvellous record of UFO live onstage at a time when the band was beginning to emerge as a true rock phenomenon. Features an in-depth critical review by Pete Way.