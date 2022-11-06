Not Available

Are aliens really out there? You've heard tales of little green men from other planets, but these are normally consigned to urban legends and sci-fi fables. However, a dossier of files released by the Ministry of Defence last year proves just how seriously some of these close encounters are taken by the government. Discover the truth in UFO UK: New Evidence. Since August 2010, these previously classified 'UFO files' have been in the public domain - and they reveal some startling goings-on in the skies above Britain. There's Winston Churchill's wartime cover-up, the alleged UFO crash in a remote part of Wales and the East Anglian sighting that left police, coastguard and radar operators scratching their heads. Among the many other reports brought to light are the hushed-up camera recording of a UFO over Scotland and the bizarre experience of a Boeing 737 jet pilot flying above Manchester ...