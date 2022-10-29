Not Available

UFOria

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Melvin Simon Productions

Sheldon Bart (Fred Ward) is a drifter, and a small-time con man. He meets his old friend, Brother Bud (Harry Dean Stanton), a big-time con man into faith healing and fencing stolen cars, at his revival tent outside a small town. While he's helping Brother Bud, he falls in love with Arlene (Cindy Williams), a local supermarket clerk who believes in UFOs and is deeply religious and deeply lonely. When Arlene has a vision of a coming UFO, everyone deals with it in their own way.

Cast

Harry Dean StantonBrother Bud Sanders
Fred WardSheldon Bart
Beverly Hope AtkinsonNaomi
Alan BeckwithBrother Roy
Peggy McCayCelia Martin
Harry Carey, Jr.George Martin

