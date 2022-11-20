UFOs: 50 Years of Denial?

Not Available

Col. Phillip J. Corso, a member of President Eisenhower's National Security Council and Head of the U.S. Army's Foreign Technology Division at the Pentagon speaks candidly of overseeing the recovery of alien spacecraft and the harvesting of technology from recovered crash debris of extraterrestrial origin. Apollo 14 Astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell reveals that the Roswell UFO crash of 1947 was a real event and discusses the 50 years of cover-up that followed. Command Sgt. Major (ret.) Robert O. Dean, former intelligence analyst, discusses a top secret study conducted by NATO in the 1960s entitled 'An Assessment', classified as 'Cosmic Top Secret'. William Perry, former Secretary of Defense under Presidents Reagan and Bush confirms the existence of Area 51.