UFOTV Presents: Ancient Advanced Technology - Mexico and The American South West

Join David Hatcher Childress in Northern Mexico and the American Southwest, uncovering proof of high technology in the ancient past. Going to ancient cities, pyramids and megalithic sites, David Hatcher Childress (Ancient Aliens the Series) and friends examine evidence of mind-blowing ancient technology! David and his team check out the ancient cities around the Grand Canyon and the alleged Egyptian catacombs, investigate the ancient concrete canals in central Arizona and continue to the megaliths of the ancient Toltec capital, Tula, and the pyramids at Teotihuacan and end up inside the Great Pyramid of Cholula. Extra features. Closed Captioned for the Hearing Impaired.