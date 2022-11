Not Available

For two decades, the Acholi people of Northern Uganda have been caught in a civil war between a rebel group whose main objective is inhumane terror and a government whose military response has often increased misery and suffering. Over one and a half million people have been displaced into camps and over 25,000 children have been abducted to be used as soldiers and sex slaves. Uganda Rising is the story of Northern Uganda, her stolen children, and their fight to be free.