Benny certainly wasn't much to look at when he first arrived as a puppy on the doorstep of the pet store. Sam and Emma found him waiting there in a little box when they arrived for work one morning, just staring up at them with those tiny, lovable little eyes, and to this day no one knows where he came from or who brought him there. He's growing up to be the smartest, cutest dog you are ever likely to meet. This is his adventure!