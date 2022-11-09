Not Available

Documentary exploring body dysmorphic disorder, a condition which causes people to believe they are extremely ugly. The film follows 29-year-old Liane and her boyfriend Mitch over a year as Liane starts therapy to try and conquer this crippling condition. Each week Liane meets Professor David Veale, one of the world's leading experts on BDD, who attempts to undo some of her deeply entrenched habits, often leading to uncomfortable and revealing realisations. The documentary also hears from a range of people who are in recovery from BDD talking movingly about their own personal experiences helps illuminate Liane's journey and reveals more about this illness.