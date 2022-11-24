Ugo Dossi - Sopra l\'arte e il cosmo

Not Available

The figurative artist Ugo Dossi presented his works in the field of metaphysics, astronomy and the cosmos, hypnosis, telepathy, tarot, alchemy, collective subconscious, Franz Anton Mesmer and Wilhelm Reich two times at the Documenta in Kassel and twice at the Biennale in Venice as well as in many other international exhibitions and museums. The documentary offers exclusive impressions and views into the atelier of the Bavarian artist and explains the deeper meaning of his artworks. Moreover, we are going to talk about the system and history of the tarot and the method of automatic drawing designed by the artist himself. Furthermore, we will have a look at the questions of relative liberty and the own me in correlation to the whole view of the universe.