UHF - Absolutamente ao Vivo - Coliseu de Lisboa

Concert recorded at Coliseu dos Recreios, in Lisbon, on September 23, 2006, during the tour of the album Há Rock no Cais. This work celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of UHF's first record deal, under which they released their first album in 1979, and sparked the first impetus for the creation of the music renewal movement, which would later be termed “Portuguese rock” next, in 1980, that UHF are founders. Absolutely Live was released simultaneously on a compact double disc and video album, being the first DVD of the band's career,