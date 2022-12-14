Not Available

01 Gotye Feat Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know 02 David Guetta Feat Sia – Titanium 03 Will.I.Am Feat Mick Jagger & Jennifer Lopez – T.H.E. 04 Jessie J – Domino 05 Alyssa Reid Feat JumpSmokers -Alone Again 06 Flo Rida Feat Sia – Wild Ones 07 Cover Drive – Twilight 08 Rizzle Kicks – Mama Do The Hump 09 Kelly Clarkson – What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger) 10 Lana Del Rey – Born To Die 11 DJ Fresh Feat Rita Ora – Hot Right Now 12 Pitbull Feat Chris Brown – International Love 13 Lana Del Rey – Video Games 14 Ed Sheeran – Drunk 15 Lloyd Feat Andre 3000 & Lil Wayne – Dedication To My Ex (Miss That) 16 Olly Murs – Dance With Me Tonight 17 Flo Rida – Good Feeling 18 Pixie Lott – Kiss The Stars 19 Labrinth Feat Tinie Tempah – Earthquake 20 Avicii – Levels