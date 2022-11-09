Ukamau y Ké

Not Available

Abraham Bojórquez - Ukamau Y Ké - developed hop hop in the Aymara language and with his rebellious lyrics, shook up Latin American society in the early 21st century. At the cusp of his musical career he died violently the same day he finished recording his second record. Years later, his friend, the rapper and documentarian, Andrés Ramírez returns to Bolivia to uncover the reasons for his death and to find him among the Andean circular temporality. In this surreal journey, Ukamau y Ké is revived through archival footage, testimonials and in dreams.