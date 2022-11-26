Not Available

Documentary Project "Ukraine: The masks of the revolution" broadcast on the French TV channel Canal +. Ukrainian Embassy in Paris asked for this documentary to be taken off air. What were the Ukrainian authorities so afraid of? Maybe the truth? Until now Europe does not know all of what actually happened and continues to happen in Kiev and across the country as a whole. This documentary film directed by Paul Moreira, tells the story of the tragic events that took place in Odessa: the fire in the House of Trade Unions and the burning of at least 48 people (according to official figures) and 300 (unofficial sources). Moreira said that his aim was to show the world the bloody history of Ukraine and Odessa in particular: "In the heart of Europe, people are burned alive and everyone is silent about that."