Ukraine’s History in 5 Minutes

The purpose of this video is to show our history from ancient times, which we know from books and legends, to the history of today’s Ukraine, which we all see and create every day, every minute, every moment. History of Ukraine with our eyes, on our lips. In the prologue to the video, as an idea of ​​what was before the beginning and of those who tell the story, there are the trembita musicians. After the sound of the trembitas, we see the diversity of the world exemplified by the bustling life of modern Ukraine, a land with ancient and rich culture, talented and prominent people, industry, architecture but… There is “but.” It is about what happened on this land for many millennia. Who came here and for what purpose? Princes, hetmans, insurgents, artists… Each of us is the creator of our present and future. What will happen next depends on each of us!