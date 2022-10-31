Ukrainian Brides: 8 Years Later

Not Available

In 2000, Nili Tali produced a film about Israeli men traveling to the Ukraine in search of young wives. Eight years on, she returns to see what's happened to the couples since. Unsurprisingly, many of these relationships did not survive. One bride ended up homeless and alone in Israel: another was forced to return to the Ukraine, leaving her baby behind. But, other couples are still together. How were these wives able to overcome the cultural and religious divides and adapt to life in Israel?