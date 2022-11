Not Available

Ulagam Pirandhadhu Enakkaga (Tamil: உலகம் பிறந்தது எனக்காக) is a 1990 Indian Tamil film, directed by S. P. Muthuraman and produced by M. Saravanan and M. Balasubramanian. The film stars Sathyaraj, Gowthami, Rupini and Saranya in lead roles. The film had musical score by R. D. Burman.