Ullasamga Utsahamga (Telugu: ఉల్లాసంగా ఉత్సాహంగా) is a Telugu film, starring New faces Yasho Sagar and Sneha Ullal others, directed by Tholi Prema fame A. Karunakaran. Produced by, and Music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. This film released on 25 July 2008. It was remade into kannada as Ullasa Utsaha.