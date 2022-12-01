Not Available

Ülo Sooster. The Man Who Dried A Towel In The Wind

    After ten years in a Soviet labour camp in Karaganda, the Estonian artist Ülo Sooster (1924‒1970) didn’t return to his homeland but settled in Moscow and became the most influential trend-setter for a whole generation of Soviet non-conformist artists. Narrated by the artist’s son Tenno-Pent Sooster, this film features rare footage and interviews with Sooster’s contemporaries in the 1960s, as well as leading experts from the Kumu Art Museum, the Tartu Art Museum and The Tretyakov Gallery.

