Not Available

Karl Heinrich Ulrichs (1825-1895), was a lawyer, journalist, publisher, writer, pioneer of sexology and is known as the "first open gay man" and "LGBTQ+"-activist in Germany. At the German Juristentag in Munich in 1867, he publicly called for the impunity of same-sex sexual acts for the first time in a speech, which led to tumultuous scenes among the audience and his speech being broken off.