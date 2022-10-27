Ulsavapittennu

Not Available

The story revolves around Aniyan Thampuran (Mohanlal), a naive and innocent prince of an erstwhile royal family, and his household in a village of Kerala. His family is heavily indebted by the wayward lifestyle of his elder brother Chettan Thampuran (Sukumaran). Chettan Thampuran's untimely death forces Aniyan to take responsibility for the family. He loses his house and all properties to pay his brother's debts and is led to financial ruin. He realizes that his wife (Parvathy) had an affair with his friend Balan and married him only because of the poverty in her family. This realization devastates him further and culminates in his suicide in a heart-breaking scene.