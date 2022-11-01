Not Available

maha, Neb. - The Omaha Police Department remains mute as national attention is focused on the deaths of five of their own. Local sources indicate the FBI has joined with local authorities in their investigation into the deaths of five Omaha Police Officers. The San Diego, Cal. Office of the FBI confirmed late yesterday only that they are in Omaha in connection with an ongoing investigation in southern California. To date, the Omaha Police Department has not acknowledged any leads in the bizarre series of homicides and Resisted use of the term "serial killer" when referring to what the media has dubbed (The Alley Cat). Omaha Police spokesmen had no comment, stating they have every available law enforcement officer working on the case.